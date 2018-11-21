Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce sales of $51.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.40 million. Hanmi Financial posted sales of $54.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $205.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $206.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $213.83 million, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $216.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.60 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAFC shares. TheStreet lowered Hanmi Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 target price on Hanmi Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. FIG Partners lowered Hanmi Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 61,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 73,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAFC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 182,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Hanmi Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 30th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,600,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

