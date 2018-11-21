Happycoin (HPC) Market Cap Hits $5.65 Million

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded 45.2% lower against the dollar. Happycoin has a market cap of $5.65 million and $7,284.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00007203 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.56 or 0.02431239 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007939 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000803 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002906 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001622 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00001379 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000732 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 17,111,453 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org.

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

