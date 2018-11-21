Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $11,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,330,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 164,973 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $20,503,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,195,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,414 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $109,259.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

