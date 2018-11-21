Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.03 Million Position in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,897,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 885,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,416,000 after acquiring an additional 307,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 505,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,727,000 after acquiring an additional 288,101 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,638,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Total System Services by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 294,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after acquiring an additional 248,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TSS opened at $83.35 on Wednesday. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.70 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Total System Services from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

