Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.20 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 105.0% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,887,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Skulina sold 15,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.46, for a total transaction of $5,181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $17,012,044 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.40.

NYSE TDG opened at $329.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $265.29 and a 12-month high of $377.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.20 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/hartford-investment-management-co-has-2-20-million-stake-in-transdigm-group-incorporated-tdg.html.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.