Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in Xylem Inc (XYL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4,780.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,112,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,056 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 38.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,189,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after purchasing an additional 880,125 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Xylem by 43.7% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,615,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,220,000 after purchasing an additional 795,628 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2,014.0% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 629,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,317,000 after purchasing an additional 600,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 553.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul A. Stellato sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,661 shares of company stock worth $1,755,281. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $80.00 price target on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $67.22 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Xylem had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

