Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,361 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 57,565.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,555,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,770,000 after buying an additional 4,547,650 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,138,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,353 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,599,000 after purchasing an additional 91,196 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,478,000 after purchasing an additional 335,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, insider Sean Connolly purchased 14,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $499,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,646.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Marberger purchased 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $448,415.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,112 shares of company stock worth $849,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 2,361 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/hartford-investment-management-co-sells-2361-shares-of-conagra-brands-inc-cag.html.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.