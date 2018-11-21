Harvey Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marble Arch Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.8% during the first quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP now owns 451,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $72,209,000 after buying an additional 130,900 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $3,196,000. Immersion Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $65,194,000. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 420.1% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 789,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $126,232,000 after buying an additional 638,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $15,979,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.85 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $382.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.30. Facebook had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $9,661,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,739,660 shares of company stock valued at $298,124,908. Insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered Facebook to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.54.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

