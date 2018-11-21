HAZ RW2/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (HR2O) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50

HAZ RW2/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:HR2O) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:HR2O opened at GBX 1.11 ($0.01) on Wednesday. HAZ RW2/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112 ($1.46).
About HAZ RW2/PAR VTG FPD 0.001
Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital, venture capital investment. It typically makes growth capital investments. The fund invests in renewable energy projects and energy developers. It primarily invests in the United Kingdom and European Union.
