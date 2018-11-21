HAZ RW2/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:HR2O) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:HR2O opened at GBX 1.11 ($0.01) on Wednesday. HAZ RW2/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

Get HAZ RW2/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “HAZ RW2/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (HR2O) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/haz-rw2-par-vtg-fpd-0-001-hr2o-announces-dividend-of-gbx-5-50.html.

About HAZ RW2/PAR VTG FPD 0.001

Hazel Renewable Energy VCT2 Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital, venture capital investment. It typically makes growth capital investments. The fund invests in renewable energy projects and energy developers. It primarily invests in the United Kingdom and European Union.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HAZ RW2/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAZ RW2/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.