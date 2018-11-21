HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc (C)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.61.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $62.15 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

