Head-To-Head Analysis: IEG (IEGH) vs. Discover Financial Services (DFS)

IEG (OTC:IEGH) and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get IEG alerts:

This table compares IEG and Discover Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IEG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Discover Financial Services $11.55 billion 2.00 $2.10 billion $5.98 11.50

Discover Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than IEG.

Dividends

IEG pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Discover Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Discover Financial Services pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of IEG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Discover Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of IEG shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Discover Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IEG and Discover Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IEG 0 0 1 0 3.00 Discover Financial Services 0 6 13 1 2.75

IEG presently has a consensus price target of $0.80, indicating a potential upside of 196.30%. Discover Financial Services has a consensus price target of $86.79, indicating a potential upside of 26.16%. Given IEG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IEG is more favorable than Discover Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares IEG and Discover Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IEG N/A N/A N/A Discover Financial Services 19.51% 25.49% 2.57%

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats IEG on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IEG Company Profile

IEG Holdings Corporation, a consumer finance company, provides online unsecured consumer loans to individuals. It offers loans for debt consolidation, medical expenses, home improvements, auto repairs, purchases, and discretionary spending. The company provides its unsecured consumer loans to residents under the Mr. Amazing Loans brand name through its mramazingloans.com Website in 19 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. IEG Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for IEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.