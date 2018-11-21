Head-To-Head Analysis: IGS Capital Group (IGSC) vs. Ferrellgas Partners (FGP)

IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) and Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IGS Capital Group and Ferrellgas Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IGS Capital Group $100,000.00 62.65 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Ferrellgas Partners $2.07 billion 0.07 -$254.58 million ($0.43) -3.37

IGS Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferrellgas Partners.

Volatility & Risk

IGS Capital Group has a beta of -4.05, meaning that its share price is 505% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ferrellgas Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.6%. IGS Capital Group does not pay a dividend. Ferrellgas Partners pays out -93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IGS Capital Group and Ferrellgas Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGS Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrellgas Partners 2 2 0 0 1.50

Ferrellgas Partners has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 141.38%. Given Ferrellgas Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ferrellgas Partners is more favorable than IGS Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares IGS Capital Group and Ferrellgas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGS Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Ferrellgas Partners -12.28% N/A -2.96%

Summary

Ferrellgas Partners beats IGS Capital Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IGS Capital Group Company Profile

IGS Capital Group Ltd. is an environmental service and waste management company. The company engages in the collection and recovery of industrial and commercial solid wastes such as plastic, paper, cardboard, and glass. The recycled materials are purchased by the company’s manufacturing customers in China to make new products including outdoor furniture, construction materials, and building materials. The company is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2018, it operated 72 service centers and 859 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

