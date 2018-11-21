Head-To-Head Analysis: Nutrastar International (NUIN) and Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Nutrastar International (OTCMKTS:NUIN) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nutrastar International and Mondelez International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutrastar International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mondelez International 0 4 8 0 2.67

Mondelez International has a consensus price target of $49.45, indicating a potential upside of 13.19%. Given Mondelez International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mondelez International is more favorable than Nutrastar International.

Dividends

Mondelez International pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Nutrastar International does not pay a dividend. Mondelez International pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mondelez International has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Mondelez International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Mondelez International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nutrastar International and Mondelez International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutrastar International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mondelez International $25.90 billion 2.45 $2.92 billion $2.14 20.42

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Nutrastar International.

Risk and Volatility

Nutrastar International has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mondelez International has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nutrastar International and Mondelez International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutrastar International N/A N/A N/A Mondelez International 12.46% 13.71% 5.58%

Summary

Mondelez International beats Nutrastar International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutrastar International

Nutrastar International Inc. engages in the production and supply of branded traditional Chinese medicine consumer products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Cordyceps Militaris, Organic and Specialty Food Products, and Functional Health Beverages. It primarily offers commercially cultivated Cordyceps Militaris, which is developed from wild strains of Cordyceps Militaris for use as an ingredient in traditional Chinese medicine. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes functional health beverages; and sells organic and specialty food products consisting of rice, flour, silage corn, and other agricultural products. Further, it is involved in the wholesale of Cordyceps Militaris products; and investment and property holding business. The company markets its products directly to consumers in Jiangsu and Anhui cities through various distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Shuaiyi International New Resources Development Inc. and changed its name to Nutrastar International Inc. in January 2010. Nutrastar International Inc. is headquartered in Harbin, the People's Republic of China.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages. It sells its products to supermarket chains, wholesalers, supercenters, club stores, mass merchandisers, distributors, convenience stores, gasoline stations, drug stores, value stores, and other retail food outlets through direct store delivery, company-owned and satellite warehouses, distribution centers, and other facilities, as well as through independent sales offices and agents, and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Kraft Foods Inc. and changed its name to Mondelez International, Inc. in October 2012. Mondelez International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

