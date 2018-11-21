Head-To-Head Review: Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser (AMCF) & Genesis Energy (GEL)

Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser (OTCMKTS:AMCF) and Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.9% of Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Genesis Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser does not pay a dividend. Genesis Energy pays out 203.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser and Genesis Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser N/A N/A N/A Genesis Energy 1.16% 5.92% 1.60%

Volatility and Risk

Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesis Energy has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser and Genesis Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genesis Energy $2.03 billion 1.32 $82.64 million $1.06 20.56

Genesis Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser and Genesis Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser 0 0 0 0 N/A Genesis Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60

Genesis Energy has a consensus price target of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.35%. Given Genesis Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genesis Energy is more favorable than Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser.

Summary

Genesis Energy beats Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser Company Profile

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People's Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology. It sells its products through distributors, as well as to retail customers in Liaoning, Shandong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Guangdong, and Zhejiang Provinces. The company is based in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,431miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services processes high sulfur gas streams to remove sulfur for refineries. This segment provides services to 10 refining operations; and sells the by-product sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies engages in the mining of base metals, such as copper and molybdenum, as well as in the production of pulp and paper. The company's Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment provides services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates a suite of approximately 200 trucks, 400 trailers, 540 railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.6 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns 5 onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 600 miles of pipe located primarily in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Wyoming; and 2 CO2 pipelines with approximately 270 miles of pipe. Its Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum products and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 89 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels; and 42 push/tow boats. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Genesis Energy, L.P. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

