Head to Head Survey: 500.com (WBAI) vs. Butler National (BUKS)

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and 500.com (NYSE:WBAI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Butler National alerts:

0.1% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of 500.com shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Butler National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Butler National and 500.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $48.26 million 0.41 $340,000.00 N/A N/A 500.com $19.83 million 17.38 -$48.73 million N/A N/A

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than 500.com.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and 500.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 2.74% 4.69% 3.35% 500.com -231.56% -25.38% -22.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Butler National and 500.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A 500.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Butler National has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 500.com has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Butler National beats 500.com on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products and professional services in the United States. The company's Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment also manufactures, sells, and services airborne electronic switching units used in DC-9, DC-10, DC-9/80, MD-80, MD-90, and KC-10 aircraft; transient suppression devices for fuel tank protection on Boeing Classic 737 and 747 aircraft, and other Classic aircraft using a capacitance fuel quantity indicating system; and airborne electronics upgrades for classic weapon control systems used on military aircraft and vehicles, as well as provides consulting services with airlines and equipment manufacturers relating to fuel system safety requirements. In addition, this segment sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems; and troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, as well as engineering services; and management services to the Boot Hill Casino and The Stables Casino. The company also acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

500.com Company Profile

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com or Multilotto.net in Curacao, Malta, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, as well as provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games. The company also operates a sports information portal and a mobile application, which offers real time soccer match information and data-driven soccer match predictions, as well as allows users to post free or pay-per-view contents, such as observations and analyses on the portal; and provides a pay-service, which offers users the ability to connect with independent sports experts to obtain information on specific sporting matches. In addition, it engages in the provision of lottery-related technologies, systems, and solutions to state-run lottery operators. Further, the company operates a platform to provide customers with online spot commodity trading for gold trade and delay products across PC and mobile devices. The company was formerly known as 500wan.com Limited and changed its name to 500.com Limited in October 2013. 500.com Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.