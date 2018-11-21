Head to Head Survey: Almost Never Films (HLWD) vs. MARKS & SPENCER/S (MAKSY)

Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) and MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

MARKS & SPENCER/S pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Almost Never Films does not pay a dividend. MARKS & SPENCER/S pays out 44.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Almost Never Films has a beta of -0.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MARKS & SPENCER/S has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Almost Never Films and MARKS & SPENCER/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almost Never Films N/A -150.11% -21.41% MARKS & SPENCER/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Almost Never Films and MARKS & SPENCER/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almost Never Films $10,000.00 572.22 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A MARKS & SPENCER/S $14.19 billion 0.43 $34.09 million $0.74 10.16

MARKS & SPENCER/S has higher revenue and earnings than Almost Never Films.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Almost Never Films and MARKS & SPENCER/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almost Never Films 0 0 0 0 N/A MARKS & SPENCER/S 1 2 0 0 1.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of MARKS & SPENCER/S shares are held by institutional investors. 83.1% of Almost Never Films shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MARKS & SPENCER/S beats Almost Never Films on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almost Never Films

Almost Never Films Inc. operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom. It also operates 428 stores in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Marks and Spencer Group plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

