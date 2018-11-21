Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

HCSG has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

HCSG stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 771,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,159. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $219,793.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,793.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $124,961.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,961.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

