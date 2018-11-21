HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Stake Decreased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter worth $165,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the third quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter worth $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the second quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in HealthStream by 50.0% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 12,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HSTM. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. HealthStream had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

