Helical PLC (HLCL) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60

Helical PLC (LON:HLCL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HLCL traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 318.50 ($4.16). 145,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,504. Helical has a 12 month low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 386.50 ($5.05).

HLCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Helical in a research report on Wednesday. Numis Securities upgraded Helical to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 432 ($5.64) price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

In other Helical news, insider Tim Murphy purchased 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £1,356.75 ($1,772.83).

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

