Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Monday, November 19th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $696.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.89 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 0.41%.

Several other research firms have also commented on HP. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen set a $57.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $67.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.76.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 434.21 and a beta of 1.30. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $736,555.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,818,000 after buying an additional 66,289 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 765.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 83,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 73,882 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $18,061,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

