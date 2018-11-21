HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading 35.2% Lower This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $885,871.00 and approximately $51,360.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00132935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00200601 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.36 or 0.09780382 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000124 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009622 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,195,286 tokens. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

