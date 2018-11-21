Hess Corp. (HES) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hess by 509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90, a PEG ratio of 244.11 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Corp. has a 1 year low of $40.37 and a 1 year high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 47.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HES. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Hess from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

