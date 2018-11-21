Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Hibbett Sports worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 63,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 690,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 180,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $549,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $324.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.63. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.55 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

