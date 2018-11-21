Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Home Bancorp worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 37.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,080,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 18.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 81,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.23.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.41 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

