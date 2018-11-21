Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $477,000 Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $13,272,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,734,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $968,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $20,503,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.23.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

