Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346. The company has a market cap of $447.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.81. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $195.05 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The savings and loans company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings (the Bank) is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank (the Bank). The Bank is principally engaged in the business of residential and commercial real estate mortgage lending, funded by a retail deposit network and borrowings. The Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses through its approximately 10 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts.

