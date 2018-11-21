Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $209.53 on Wednesday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $195.05 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a market capitalization of $444.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The savings and loans company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,667,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings (the Bank) is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank (the Bank). The Bank is principally engaged in the business of residential and commercial real estate mortgage lending, funded by a retail deposit network and borrowings. The Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses through its approximately 10 offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts.

