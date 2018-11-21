Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Purchases 61,285 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Stock

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 61,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $668,006.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 13th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 7,000 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $75,530.00.
- On Thursday, November 15th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 25,912 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $280,367.84.
Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $137.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.55.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.22%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 570,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 70,108 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
See Also: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.