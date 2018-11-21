HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) Shares Sold by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. HollyFrontier accounts for 1.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of HollyFrontier worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HFC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 51.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,663,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,201,000 after purchasing an additional 909,900 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter worth $49,174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 76.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,846,000 after acquiring an additional 697,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 38.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,148,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,032,000 after acquiring an additional 595,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,488.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 506,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 487,363 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.90%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

