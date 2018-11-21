Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 9.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the period. Home Bancorp makes up about 1.1% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Bancorp were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Home Bancorp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 388,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,080,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Home Bancorp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Home Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,953,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of HBCP opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $48.47.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.41 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.88%.

Home Bancorp Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

