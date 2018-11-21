Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Horizon Pharma were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Pharma by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,878,000 after buying an additional 178,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Horizon Pharma by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,014,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after buying an additional 1,695,700 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Pharma by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,769,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,225,000 after buying an additional 366,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Horizon Pharma by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,315,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,347,000 after buying an additional 617,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Horizon Pharma by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,281,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after buying an additional 314,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a positive return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Horizon Pharma to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other Horizon Pharma news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 408,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $8,795,794.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 650,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,009,702.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

