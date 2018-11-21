Hormel Foods (HRL) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-1.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.7-10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.88 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.77-1.91 EPS.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.56.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.14. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.77%.

In related news, VP Thomas R. Day sold 11,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $456,693.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,213.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin L. Myers sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $109,086.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,632 shares of company stock worth $5,556,981. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

