Hugo Boss (BOSS) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €82.00 ($95.35) price target by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. equinet set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €76.88 ($89.39).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €59.66 ($69.37) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a 12-month high of €81.34 ($94.58).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

