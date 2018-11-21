Ian Brander Sells 3,232 Shares of Colfax Corp (CFX) Stock

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) CEO Ian Brander sold 3,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $84,613.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,240.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Colfax stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.68. 138,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,857. Colfax Corp has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $875.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.38 million. Research analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Colfax from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Colfax in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upgraded Colfax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Colfax by 290.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 80,499 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the third quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the third quarter worth approximately $11,891,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its position in Colfax by 166,250.0% during the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Colfax during the third quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

