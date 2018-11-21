IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,486 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of IBERIABANK worth $42,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IBERIABANK during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 12.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 450.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 25.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,607,000 after purchasing an additional 458,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IBERIABANK by 14.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.06. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Stephens set a $85.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

