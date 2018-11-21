ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) Shares Bought by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 133.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the quarter. ICU Medical accounts for 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.05% of ICU Medical worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICUI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 18.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 1,207.6% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 38,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at about $5,849,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th.

ICUI stock opened at $233.17 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $201.65 and a fifty-two week high of $321.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.65.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.34. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $327.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Thomas D. Mccall sold 11,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.56, for a total transaction of $3,368,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $238,555.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,365.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,511,920 shares of company stock worth $526,731,956 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

