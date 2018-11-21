Ignis Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.15 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $15.15 million and $138,276.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Upbit. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ignis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00009742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022024 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00132656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00200761 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.41 or 0.09787871 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000125 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00009604 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida.

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.