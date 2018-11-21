Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $3.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $15.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,290,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,004,489,000 after buying an additional 528,550 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,912,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,875,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,935,000 after purchasing an additional 93,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,849,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,423,000 after purchasing an additional 274,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,803,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,888,000 after purchasing an additional 830,998 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,535. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $119.38 and a 1-year high of $179.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.