Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) Increases Dividend to GBX 65.46 Per Share

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 65.46 ($0.86) per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $28.44. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IMB opened at GBX 2,556 ($33.40) on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 2,447 ($31.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,956.50 ($51.70).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

In related news, insider Oliver Tant bought 5,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,586 ($33.79) per share, with a total value of £139,281.96 ($181,996.55). Also, insider Simon Langelier bought 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,644 ($34.55) per share, with a total value of £5,949 ($7,773.42).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMB shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,990 ($39.07) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,600 ($47.04) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,217.33 ($42.04).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) Increases Dividend to GBX 65.46 Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/21/imperial-brands-plc-imb-increases-dividend-to-gbx-65-46-per-share.html.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.