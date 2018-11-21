Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on IRT. Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 target price on Independence Realty Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Compass Point reissued a buy rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $881.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $48.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $75,756.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,339.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 70.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

