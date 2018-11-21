Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Receives $26.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILPT. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $21.51 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $40.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

