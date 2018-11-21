ING Groep NV Boosts Position in AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $270,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AutoNation by 40.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $62.02.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 74,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $3,019,523.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,205 shares in the company, valued at $6,844,261.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut AutoNation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Friday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on AutoNation from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

