ING Groep NV Invests $446,000 in Pool Co. (POOL)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pool by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 17.4% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 650,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,598,000 after purchasing an additional 96,678 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 23.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 327,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pool news, insider Arthur D. Cook sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $1,641,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,725,737.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur D. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,912,477. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,766 shares of company stock worth $2,902,727. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $151.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.29. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $119.64 and a 1 year high of $175.87.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 78.04% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $811.31 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 45.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pool in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.20.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

