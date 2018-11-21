ING Groep NV Purchases 6,890 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

ING Groep NV increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,177,000 after buying an additional 3,135,900 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,484,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,354,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,262,000 after buying an additional 1,264,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

In other news, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $56,334.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,334.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,940.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,531 shares of company stock valued at $152,749. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

