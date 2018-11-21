Ingenta (ING) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -1.53

News articles about Ingenta (LON:ING) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ingenta earned a daily sentiment score of -1.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Ingenta stock opened at GBX 102.50 ($1.34) on Wednesday. Ingenta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 225.03 ($2.94).

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG), and Ingenta Advertising segments.

