Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll-Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,010,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 653.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

