Innergex Renewable Energy Inc Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.50.

INE stock opened at C$12.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.07. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$11.66 and a one year high of C$14.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 586.96%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through four segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

