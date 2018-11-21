Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) PT Set at C$13.50 by Canaccord Genuity

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) has been assigned a C$13.50 price target by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$29.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.50.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$12.38 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$11.66 and a twelve month high of C$14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through four segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.