Inogen (INGN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $280.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Inogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inogen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Inogen to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 price target on shares of Inogen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Inogen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.67.

Shares of INGN traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.68. The company had a trading volume of 27,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,483. Inogen has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $287.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $95.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.94 million. Inogen had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Inogen’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inogen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,966,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,768.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Loren L. Mcfarland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $310,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,989 shares in the company, valued at $464,012.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $9,008,475. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the second quarter worth $112,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter worth $128,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 162.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 1,090.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

