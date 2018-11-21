Insider Buying: Aquis Exchange PLC (AQX) Insider Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX) insider Jonathan Charles Clelland acquired 1,500 shares of Aquis Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,760.09).

Shares of Aquis Exchange stock opened at GBX 602.50 ($7.87) on Wednesday.

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Aquis Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 606 ($7.92) price target for the company.

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange Plc operates equities exchange and multilateral trading facility, and provides technology services in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Technologies, and Aquis Market Data. The Aquis Exchange division operates a cash equities trading venue with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic.

